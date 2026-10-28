▶ “A Lot Of Sacrifice.” Rasmus Dahlin Emphasizes The Importance Of Blocked Shots | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin spoke to the media after the 2-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks on October 27, 2026. He spoke about building off of the strong defensive performance and the chemistry he had with Mattias Samuelsson. He discussed the strong play of the Sharks and how Colten Ellis kept them in the lead with even stronger goaltending.

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