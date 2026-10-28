▶ Colten Ellis Shuts Out The Sharks In 2-0 Victory | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 2-0 on October 27, 2026. Buffalo’s two goals were scored by Olen Zellweger and Zach Benson, who scored the empty netter. Colten Ellis made 23 saves in the shutout win.

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