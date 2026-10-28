▶ Joe Brady On Improvements After The Bye Week

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on October 28th, 2026. Topics Include: getting back to practice this week and what to improve, the return of WR DJ Moore, self scouting during the bye week, WR Tyrell Shavers will practice today, the Bills Safeties making more plays, challenges of facing the Baltimore Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Derrick Henry, bringing back CB Tre’Davious White and his veteran presence, and what he wants to see from the defense coming out of the bye week.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube