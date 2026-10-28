Josh Allen On Ravens, White & Shavers Return | Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media on October 28, 2026 after practice. He discussed how he spent his bye week, what he sees in the Ravens defense, what DJ Moore brings to the offense, having Tre’Davious White back, the matchup against Lamar Jackson, the offense having success, having Tyrell Shavers back at practice, and success after bye weeks over his career.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j
For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3
#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL
For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok