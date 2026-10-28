▶ Josh Allen On Ravens, White & Shavers Return | Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media on October 28, 2026 after practice. He discussed how he spent his bye week, what he sees in the Ravens defense, what DJ Moore brings to the offense, having Tre’Davious White back, the matchup against Lamar Jackson, the offense having success, having Tyrell Shavers back at practice, and success after bye weeks over his career.

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