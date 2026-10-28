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President Obama at GA Rally to Support Keisha Lance Bottoms & Jon Ossoff

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President Obama at GA Rally to Support Keisha Lance Bottoms & Jon Ossoff

Tune in to hear why you should vote for Keisha Lance Bottoms, Jon Ossoff, and Democrats across the ballot.

Source: Barack Obama — Watch the original video on YouTube

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