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“Put It In The Excellent Category.” Lindy Ruff On Colten Ellis’s Play | Buffalo Sabres

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“Put It In The Excellent Category.” Lindy Ruff On Colten Ellis’s Play | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the 2-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks on October 27, 2026. He discussed the strong puck management on both ends of the ice and the big plays made overall. He spoke about Colten Ellis’s excellent performance and composure during big plays.

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