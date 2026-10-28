▶ “Those Little Details That We’re Doing More.” | Zellweger On The Difference Maker | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Olen Zellweger spoke to the media after the 2-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks on October 27, 2026. He quickly broke down his goal and spoke about the importance of being a threat to every team. He discussed the extra effort being taken by everyone on both sides of the puck and complimented Colten Ellis’s strong game play.

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