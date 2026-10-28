“You Got To Have A Short Memory For The Good And The Bad.” | Colten Ellis On Reset | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Colten Ellis spoke to the media after the 2-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks on October 27, 2026. He spoke about the blocked shots from the team and the way the team limited San Jose’s time and space. He discussed having a short-term memory in net and the need to trust his instincts when he makes a play.
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