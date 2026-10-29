“Gonna Send Him Back To Buffalo And Get Him Evaluated.” | Lindy Ruff On Helenius | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after morning skate on October 29, 2026. He provided an injury update on Konsta Helenius and discussed Sam Carrick’s return. He spoke about the fourth line's contributions, penalty kill improvements, and the importance of the blocked shots that have been more frequent.
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