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Joe Brady Evaluates Victory Over Baltimore Ravens And Development On Bills Defense

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Joe Brady Evaluates Victory Over Baltimore Ravens And Development On Bills Defense

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on Monday, November 2nd, 2026. Topics Include: Josh Allen’s goal line touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens, evaluating the game with Baltimore’s Quarterback situation, on having Jim Leonhard in the press box, the development of OLB Greg Rousseau, the return of DL Ed Oliver, the decision process on fourth down, the end of the first half against Baltimore, evaluating the play of Bills Safeties, S Damar Hamlin’s consistency, the clear communication of the defense, and building a culture around competition.

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