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Home Sports LIVE: Sabres Live | November 3, 2026

LIVE: Sabres Live | November 3, 2026

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Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron

Today's Guest: Dr. Renier Brentjens – Chair, Department of Medicine at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Show topics include: Preview vs Ottawa, Hockey Fights Cancer, Around The NHL, This Day in Sabres History

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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