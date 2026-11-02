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“One Day At A Time” | Alex Lyon On Injury Rehab After Practice | Buffalo Sabres

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"One Day At A Time" | Alex Lyon On Injury Rehab After Practice | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon spoke to the media after practice on November 2, 2026. This was Lyon's full team practice back after injury, and he discussed how he felt and his excitement to get back on the ice full-time. He talked about how the team has been playing and how they can continue their success.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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