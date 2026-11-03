▶ LIVE: Jon Ossoff's Grand Speech After Victory | Georgia

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff speaks to supporters after securing a major victory in Georgia during the 2026 midterm elections.

Watch his victory speech as Ossoff addresses supporters, reflects on the election results, and looks ahead to the political battles facing Georgia and the nation.

#JonOssoff #Ossoff #Georgia #GeorgiaSenate #OssoffVictory #Democrats #Midterm

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Source: Hook Global — Watch the original video on YouTube