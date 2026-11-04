‘Are you confused?’ Dem & GOP reps erupt in shouting match over Congress

While discussing Democrats’ potential impeachment efforts of the president and policymaking in Congress going forward, Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin got into a heated shouting match.
“A little hard to believe the Democrats aren’t going to want to impeach Trump. It’s sort of a pastime, but who knows?” Crenshaw said in the exchange on CNN.
“It’s our pastime to defend the Constitution,” Raskin fired back.
0:00 Raskin on whether Democrats should pursue impeaching Trump
2:14 CNN's Manu Raju asks Hakeem Jeffries about how he will treat Trump
4:22 Raskin: "You're missing the point and you guys lost the election because you missed the point"
6:44 "You seem a little flustered, buddy." "I got 82% of the vote, I'm doing great today"
7:05 Crenshaw: "Are you capable of saying anything substantive, besides platitudes and talking points?"
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