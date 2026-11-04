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· Fox Runs Three Different Segments Saluting Sophie Cunningham Day After Massive Midterms Losses
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561 votes separate candidates in tight 143rd Assembly race →
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Trump’s ‘aura of mysticism’ in ruins as he crashes into hard electoral reality: analyst →
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‘Big loser was John Fetterman’: Dem colleague warns writing’s on wall for senator →
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LATEST
561 votes separate candidates in tight 143rd Assembly race
Buffalo Sabres Fall Late In The Third To Ottawa | Buffalo Sabres Highlights
Trump’s ‘aura of mysticism’ in ruins as he crashes into hard electoral reality: analyst
Trump rages at clocks in bizarre tirade after election disaster: ’Isn’t that ridiculous?’
‘Big loser was John Fetterman’: Dem colleague warns writing’s on wall for senator
561 votes separate candidates in tight 143rd Assembly race
Buffalo Sabres Fall Late In The Third To Ottawa | Buffalo Sabres Highlights
Trump’s ‘aura of mysticism’ in ruins as he crashes into hard electoral reality: analyst
Trump rages at clocks in bizarre tirade after election disaster: ’Isn’t that ridiculous?’
‘Big loser was John Fetterman’: Dem colleague warns writing’s on wall for senator