▶ Republicans turn against Hegseth after election losses

Many Republican lawmakers and allies alarmed by Tuesday’s wipeout are moving swiftly to pin blame for the election results on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, arguing behind the scenes that he played a chief role in convincing Trump to attack Iran with no exit strategy – and no plan for managing the inevitable political fallout.

And the House could vote as soon as next week to impeach the Pentagon’s top leader.

0:00 Growing backlash against Pete Hegseth among GOP

3:55 House vote on Hegseth's impeachment expected next week

5:33 Trump's private opinions on the reasons for the midterm rout

6:10 NC Sen. Thom Tillis on Hegseth's failings as defense secretary

8:36 Tillis on other reasons for Republican losses in the midterms

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