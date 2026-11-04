▶ "That Tells You A 'Never Quit Attitude' For Sure" | Lindy Ruff on Sam Carrick | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on November 4, 2026 ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators. He discussed Sam Carrick approaching 400 games and provided a status update on Conor Timmins and Jiri Kulich. He also spoke about needing to have a better start during home games.

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