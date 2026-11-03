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· Top Democrat Poised to Chair Oversight Committee Drops Blunt 2-Word Warning to Trump and GOP
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LATEST
Maine law allows interpreters to help voters mark ballots, despite fraud claims
‘Dark scene’: Trump watch party emptied so fast the Cheesecake Factory food went untouched
GOP’s ‘hidden advantage’ in blue state just collapsed by double digits
Top Democrat Poised to Chair Oversight Committee Drops Blunt 2-Word Warning to Trump and GOP
Breaking the Silence: Western New York Voices Come Together to Address Men’s Mental Health Crisis
Maine law allows interpreters to help voters mark ballots, despite fraud claims
‘Dark scene’: Trump watch party emptied so fast the Cheesecake Factory food went untouched
GOP’s ‘hidden advantage’ in blue state just collapsed by double digits
Top Democrat Poised to Chair Oversight Committee Drops Blunt 2-Word Warning to Trump and GOP
Breaking the Silence: Western New York Voices Come Together to Address Men’s Mental Health Crisis