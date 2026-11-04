▶ Trump Blames Everyone But Himself for Huge Midterm Loss & the White House Lashes Out at Jimmy Kimmel

Everyone is in a good mood today after the results of last night’s election, the right wing media scrambled last night to explain why this blue wave happened, in the face of defeat Trump has been blaming everyone other than himself like a spoiled child, he told the New York Times that he will accept the results of the election, Democrats have promised to launch multiple investigations, the White House issued a statement about our monologue last night, Trump spent the morning talking about his new ballroom, the stock market hit a three month high today after Democrats won the midterms, Elon Musk shelled out almost $500 million to support Republican candidates, James Talarico and Abdul El Sayed both won their races, Republicans talked a helluva game heading into the election, and we head out to Hollywood Blvd to see if people had plans to vote today (the day after the election).

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Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy® nominated “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ABC’s late-night talk show. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is well known for its viral video successes, with over 18 billion views and more than 22 million subscribers on the show’s YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel’s most popular comedy bits include Celebrities Read Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News, Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge, Jimmy and Cousin Sal pranking Aunt Chippy and music stars like Rihanna and Dua Lipa surprising Jimmy in the middle of the night.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live — Watch the original video on YouTube