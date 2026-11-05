Bradley Chubb Talks Building Off Of Last Week’s Strong Defensive Performance | Buffalo Bills

Bradley Chubb addressed the media following practice on Thursday November 13th. Topics include: the defense building off their success last week, what where the biggest reason for the success, what was different with Jim Leonhard in the press box booth, what makes the Vikings defense so good this season, and what he remembers seeing Josh Allen's hurdle over Anthony Barr in 2018.
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