▶ Joe Brady Looks Ahead To Facing The Vikings, The Trade Deadline, And Injury Updates

Joe Brady addressed the media before practice on November 5th, 2026. Topics Include: the challenge of facing Vikings backup QB Carson Wentz, preparing to face the Vikings blitz heavy defense, the importance of communication on the road, the release of S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Tylan Grable stepping in for Spencer Brown, DB Jordan Hancock will practice today, his reaction to seeing Josh Allen's hurdle over Anthony Barr in Minnesota, his communication with Brandon Beane leading up to the trade deadline, importance of technique and fundamentals against the Vikings defense, and what can be learned from the success the Lions had rushing the ball against the Vikings defense last week.

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube