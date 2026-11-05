▶ Josh Allen Is Excited To Face A Top Ranked Defense

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after practice on November 5th, 2026. Topics Include: preparing to face the Vikings blitz heavy defense, the challenge of game planning for a defense with many different looks, expecting a loud crowd and fun experience at US Bank Stadium, reflecting on the hurdle in Minnesota over Anthony Barr his rookie year, his role in the HBO Documentary “Buffalo Miracle”, and who had the best costume at the Bills Halloween party… Spencer Brown or Ray Davis?

Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j

For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3

#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL

For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube