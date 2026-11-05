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Home Sports Josh Allen Is Excited To Face A Top Ranked Defense

Josh Allen Is Excited To Face A Top Ranked Defense

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Josh Allen Is Excited To Face A Top Ranked Defense

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after practice on November 5th, 2026. Topics Include: preparing to face the Vikings blitz heavy defense, the challenge of game planning for a defense with many different looks, expecting a loud crowd and fun experience at US Bank Stadium, reflecting on the hurdle in Minnesota over Anthony Barr his rookie year, his role in the HBO Documentary “Buffalo Miracle”, and who had the best costume at the Bills Halloween party… Spencer Brown or Ray Davis?

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube

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