Spencer Brown On Preparing To Face The Vikings Defense And Environment

Bills Right Tackle Spencer Brown addressed the media after practice on November 5th, 2026. Topics Include: his excitement for facing the Vikings defense, navigating the Vikings simulated pressure packages, the difficulty of missing a game, Tylan Grable stepping up for him, what it means to him to be the Bills Salute To Service nominee, and what he remembers of Josh Allen’s hurdle over Anthony Barr in Minnesota.
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