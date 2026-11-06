Eddie Golden: Buffalo Sabres 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer Honoree

We are proud to introduce you to Eddie Golden, who was diagnosed with Leukemia and will drop the puck as we celebrate he and so many others in the fight. Eddie has been named our 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer Honoree and will drop the puck at our game on November 6, 2026 against the Columbus Blue Jackets
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