▶ “Going To Take A Little Mental Reset Here And Find My Game.” | Ryan McLeod | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Forward Ryan McLeod spoke to the media on November 6, 2026. He discussed his season so far and what he wants to work on. He also spoke about his focus on going back to basics to support his team.

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