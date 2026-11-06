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Home Video GOP Senator blasts Hegseth’s rant as impeachment talk grows

GOP Senator blasts Hegseth’s rant as impeachment talk grows

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GOP Senator blasts Hegseth's rant as impeachment talk grows

Public affairs staff and advisers to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth flooded social media on Thursday with images of Hegseth and one phrase, “Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic.”

The campaign appears to be part of an “aggressive defense” of Hegseth ahead of an anticipated impeachment fight.

The House of Representatives could vote as soon as next week to impeach Hegseth.

CNN's Brian Todd reports on Trump's reaction to the impeachment talk and Sen. Thom Tillis criticizes Hegseth's campaign style video. Also, CNN This Morning's "group chat" and NewsNight's panel of analysts debate Hegseth's future.

0:00 GOP sources say many have turned on Hegseth
3:08 Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) reacts to Hegseth's social media video
4:48 Are frustrated Republicans leading the effort to impeach Hegseth?
8:24 GOP strategist weighs in on whether Hegseth should be impeached

Watch 24/7 live news with CNN Headlines: https://bit.ly/4eIvlTr

Stream more on CNN with an All Access subscription: https://cnn.it/4AZMu54

#PeteHegseth #Trump #News

Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube

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