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“I Thought I Dressed Sharp Today, But I Got One Upped By Eddie Big Time.” | Ukko-Pekka Luukonen

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"I Thought I Dressed Sharp Today, But I Got One Upped By Eddie Big Time." | Ukko-Pekka Luukonen

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukonen spoke to the media after the 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 6, 2026. He discussed what tonight’s Hockey Fights Cancer game meant to him and his special bond with Eddie Golden. He also spoke about how the team played in front of him to have a successful outcome.

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