▶ “Just Be a Threat.” | Josh Norris on His Game Mentality | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris spoke to the media after the 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 6, 2026. He discussed his emphasis on staying in the present. He also spoke about mindset in today’s game.

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