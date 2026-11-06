“Just Be a Threat.” | Josh Norris on His Game Mentality | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris spoke to the media after the 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 6, 2026. He discussed his emphasis on staying in the present. He also spoke about mindset in today’s game.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube