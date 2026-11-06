▶ “We Needed To Win This One For Eddie.” | Lindy Ruff on Hockey Fights Cancer Win | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 6, 2026. He discussed what he thought the team did well during the game to secure the victory. He also spoke about what playing a Hockey Fights Cancer game means.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube