“We Needed To Win This One For Eddie.” | Lindy Ruff on Hockey Fights Cancer Win | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 6, 2026. He discussed what he thought the team did well during the game to secure the victory. He also spoke about what playing a Hockey Fights Cancer game means.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube