“We’re Building Some Good Chemistry”| Olen Zellweger Joining Buffalo & Owen Power |Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Defenseman Olen Zellweger joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on November 6, 2026. They discussed his hockey upbringing, coming to the Buffalo Sabres, and playing with fellow Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power. They also reminisced on how he played his first NHL game with the Anaheim Ducks against the Buffalo Sabres.
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