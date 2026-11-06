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“When He’s Playing His Best, He Helps Our Hockey Team Win.” Lindy Ruff on McLeod | Buffalo Sabres

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"When He's Playing His Best, He Helps Our Hockey Team Win." Lindy Ruff on McLeod | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 6, 2026. He discussed Ryan McLeod’s recent performance. He also spoke about Louis Crevier’s development and Jiri Kulich’s season

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