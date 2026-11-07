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Joe Brady Gives An Injury Update For Monday’s Game Against The Vikings | Buffalo Bills

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Joe Brady Gives An Injury Update For Monday's Game Against The Vikings | Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady addressed the media following practice on Saturday November 7th. Topics include: the unusual tendencies the Vikings defense have, the difficulties of playing right and left tackle, players practicing this week, playing to the standard, and the opportunity they have playing on Monday night football.

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