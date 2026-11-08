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· Republican Lawmakers Bash Trump for Picking ‘Megalomaniac’ Stephen Miller as New Chief of Staff
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LATEST
Sean Spicer’s new attack backfires as GOP past comes back to haunt him: ‘Pathetic’
REVIEW: At Bismillah Bangla Wok, Chinese-Bangladeshi blossoms in Buffalo
Senator threatens new Trump probe after Chinese spy bombshell: ‘Congress will get answers’
SUNDAY NEWS: 10 places Buffalo eaters can feel the love for under $10
Did Trump propose ‘new rules’ restricting Congress members’ privileges? Here’s the truth
Sean Spicer’s new attack backfires as GOP past comes back to haunt him: ‘Pathetic’
REVIEW: At Bismillah Bangla Wok, Chinese-Bangladeshi blossoms in Buffalo
Senator threatens new Trump probe after Chinese spy bombshell: ‘Congress will get answers’
SUNDAY NEWS: 10 places Buffalo eaters can feel the love for under $10
Did Trump propose ‘new rules’ restricting Congress members’ privileges? Here’s the truth