▶ Sabres Win 5-2 Against the Blue Jackets For Eddie | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on November 6, 2026. Buffalo’s goals were scored by Jack Quinn, Rasmus Dahlin, Josh Doan, and Josh Norris, who scored twice. Ukko-Pekka Luukonen made 24 saves in the victory.

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