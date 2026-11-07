▶ "We Played Winning Hockey." | Lindy Ruff on Win Against Columbus | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on November 7, 2026. He discussed what he liked about how the team played yesterday. He also spoke about the confidence he has in the team's goaltenders.

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