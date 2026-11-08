Extended Interview: President Trump on 60 Minutes

President Trump sat down with Ross Douthat in November 2026 to discuss Republican losses in the midterm elections, the wars in Iran and Ukraine, the economy, and more.
00:00 Midterm election
07:36 Gas prices, Iran
11:37 Israel
13:58 Immigration
19:41 AI
26:04 Firing staffers
29:40 Succession
31:19 Wealth and foreign influence
37:36 UFOs
40:33 Russia-Ukraine War
45:46 His legacy
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