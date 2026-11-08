▶ Extended Interview: President Trump on 60 Minutes

President Trump sat down with Ross Douthat in November 2026 to discuss Republican losses in the midterm elections, the wars in Iran and Ukraine, the economy, and more.

00:00 Midterm election

07:36 Gas prices, Iran

11:37 Israel

13:58 Immigration

19:41 AI

26:04 Firing staffers

29:40 Succession

31:19 Wealth and foreign influence

37:36 UFOs

40:33 Russia-Ukraine War

45:46 His legacy

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Source: 60 Minutes — Watch the original video on YouTube