▶ "Our Power Play Took The Wind Out Of Our Sails." | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Nights on November 8, 2026. He discussed the team’s penalty kill success compared to that of the power play. He also spoke about Colten Ellis’ performance and how the team played in front of him.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube