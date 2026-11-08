▶ Sabres Fall 4-1 To The Golden Knights | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fell 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on November 8, 2026. Buffalo’s goal was scored by Beck Malenstyn. Colten Ellis made 22 saves in the game.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube