▶ “We Need To Challenge Ourself Equally To Win At Home.” | Beck Malenstyn | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn spoke to the media after the 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Nights on November 8, 2026. He discussed the start of the game and how play shifted. He also talked what the team gave up in the game and the environment of playing at home.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube