▶ “We Were Chasing the Game At That Point.” | Tage Thompson on Turnovers | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media following the loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on November 8, 2026. He discussed his play throughout the game. He also spoke about how the team played in front of their goaltender.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube