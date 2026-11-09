Amherst Town Board Meeting
11/9/2026 Amherst Town Board – Regular Meeting
Did Democrats win every state that doesn’t require voter ID at polls in 2026 midterms? →Abdul El-Sayed didn’t ‘fail’ Senate background check. He doesn’t need one →Stark warning as calls for major Capitol shakeup grow louder: ‘A new day is coming’ →Rachel Maddow gobsmacked by new ‘very military’ Trump protest statue →‘Finish counting!’ Lauren Boebert claims her race was ‘prematurely’ called by ‘Dems’ →Explaining the U.S. Defense Agreement with Greenland and Denmark →