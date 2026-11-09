WATCH: Buffalo Bills speak after win against Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills speak after win against Minnesota Vikings
Did Democrats win every state that doesn’t require voter ID at polls in 2026 midterms? →Abdul El-Sayed didn’t ‘fail’ Senate background check. He doesn’t need one →Stark warning as calls for major Capitol shakeup grow louder: ‘A new day is coming’ →Rachel Maddow gobsmacked by new ‘very military’ Trump protest statue →‘Finish counting!’ Lauren Boebert claims her race was ‘prematurely’ called by ‘Dems’ →Explaining the U.S. Defense Agreement with Greenland and Denmark →