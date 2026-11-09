▶ James Carville: Goodbye Lauren Boebert

James Carville contrasts two Republican women, and the result isn’t what you’d expect. First up is Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle, a Penn and University of Chicago graduate whose argument that Democrats winning in 2028 would hand Republicans a “golden opportunity” on entitlements leaves James asking: do you ever think about the United States? He runs through who actually piled up the national debt and why the economic record under Democratic and Republican presidents is “not even close.”

Then James does something he never expected to do: rise in sympathy for Lauren Boebert. He has mocked her plenty, but she didn’t have Penn or an MBA. She owned a bar in Western Colorado, has had a hard family life, and she’s a human being with children. James extends the same grace to Marjorie Taylor Greene, argues Democrats shouldn’t spike the ball now that the country has rendered its judgment, and explains why he will always judge people born with every advantage more harshly than people who never had them.

TIMESTAMPS

* 0:00 Cold open

* 0:31 James Carville on two Republican women

* 0:50 Megan McArdle’s Washington Post column

* 1:44 Who actually ran up the debt?

* 2:05 Democratic vs. Republican presidents: “It’s not even close”

* 2:20 “Your grand strategy” on a fiscal crisis

* 3:07 Rising in sympathy for Lauren Boebert

* 4:06 Would anyone defend Vivek Ramaswamy?

* 4:26 Every family is dysfunctional

* 4:48 Marjorie Taylor Greene: lead with your chin

* 5:25 A little human kindness

* 6:19 Don’t spike the ball

* 6:53 A different standard for the privileged

* 7:54 James on being blessed

* 8:33 Wrap-up: looking ahead to 2028

Source: Politicon — Watch the original video on YouTube