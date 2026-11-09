▶ Josh Allen Talks After Big Monday Night Football Victory Over The Vikings | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen addressed the media following 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Topics include; how tough the Vikings defense played, dominating the time of possession, the defense stepping up all game, making plays, his interceptions, being more efficient on first downs, James Cook’s performance, and how well the offense line battled all game.

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