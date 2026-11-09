“Just Squeak It Five Hole!” | Olen Zellweger Mic’d Up Against Vegas Golden Knights | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Olen Zellweger was mic'd up during the game against the Vegas Golden Knights on November 8, 2026. Olen interacts with teammates Owen Power, Conor Timmins, Beck Malenstyn and more!
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