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Leader Jeffries: The Era of MAGA Extremism Is Coming to a Crashing End

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Leader Jeffries: The Era of MAGA Extremism Is Coming to a Crashing End

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks to reporters after voters across the country delivered a resounding verdict at the ballot box, and lays out how House Democrats will deliver in the new Congress on affordability, accountability and American values.

Source: Rep. Jeffries — Watch the original video on YouTube

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