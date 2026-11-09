Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks to reporters after voters across the country delivered a resounding verdict at the ballot box, and lays out how House Democrats will deliver in the new Congress on affordability, accountability and American values.
Leader Jeffries: The Era of MAGA Extremism Is Coming to a Crashing End
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