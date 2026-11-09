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Ramla Ali wins disputed split decision for world titles

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Ramla Ali won her first world title Sunday night in Arlington, Texas, taking a disputed 10-round split decision over former sparring partner and Niagara Falls native Mikiah Kreps to capture the vacant WBO and IBF womenu2019s junior featherweight belts.

Ali, 36, scored an early knockdown in the third round at College Park Center when Kreps touched the canvas after absorbing a right hook to the chin. Kreps answered with pressure and higher activity the rest of the way, and the fight ended with widely split scorecards.

Ali won by scores of 97-92 and 96-93, while the third judge had Kreps ahead 98-91. Compubox statistics showed Kreps landed more total punches and more power shots.

Ali, who grew up in east London after fleeing Somaliau2019s civil war, became the first boxer to represent Somalia at the Olympics. After the result, she said the victory meant a great deal to her and to Somalia and that she hoped she had inspired young people to dream big.

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