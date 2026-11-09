▶ Russell Brand is sentenced to 10 years and six month for rape and sexual assault

Actor Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in a British prison for rape and sexual assault. Brand's victims told the court that they are still living with daily trauma because of what happened to them. NBC News' Danny Cevallos explains how Brand's sentence was determined.

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Source: NBC News — Watch the original video on YouTube