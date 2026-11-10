▶ Carrick Bros: Maple Memories | Buffalo Sabres Embedded | Visiting Sam Carrick's Family Business

Being traded to Buffalo in March has allowed Sabres forward Sam Carrick to spend more time with his tight-knit family in Southern Ontario. Last month, we visited the family maple tree farm where Sam reminisced about his childhood and how he learned the process of tapping trees and making syrup from his grandfather. When he's not playing hockey, Sam is helping his brothers expand their family tradition into a full-scale business that sells maple syrup and maple products via the Carrick Bros. brand they created together.

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