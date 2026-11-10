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Home Video Erie County Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption Local Law Signing

Erie County Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption Local Law Signing

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Erie County Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption Local Law Signing

Source: Erie County NY — Watch the original video on YouTube

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